Hulu auto-quality settings are quietly downgrading your picture. Here's why

Let's start with the basics of Hulu's video quality options. As it stands, you can watch Hulu in five different resolutions: standard definition, 720p, 1080p, 4K Ultra HD and 60fps high definition. Which of these you get depends on a range of factors, including the type of device you are streaming from, the content you're watching and the available bandwidth. Every time you turn on Hulu, the video quality of your program is naturally capped by both what you are watching and the device you're using.

Typically, Hulu will identify programming in which higher resolutions are available via badges on the content's "Details" tab, including 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and 5.1 Dolby surround sound. But a video quality badge doesn't guarantee that you'll be watching this content with the highest possible resolution. For instance, the streamer hosts an ever-widening library of 4K programming. However, not all devices and streaming avenues support 4K. Hulu's website, for example, can only stream in either standard definition or 720p. Moreover, whether you reach the higher of these two resolutions further depends on if your device is HDCP compliant.

Similar questions persist across content and device types. Typically, streaming shows, events and films via a Hulu app will render better results than your web browser. However, not all applications are created equal. Televisions and gaming consoles, for instance, can reach higher resolutions than those on your phone or tablet. Even within those lines, the quality of your stream can depend on brand compatibility.

For instance, if you use Hulu for live sports or other television broadcasts, you'll likely watch in either 720p or 1080p. The latter of these resolutions can only be reached via select products, however, including fourth-generation Apple TVs, Chromecasts, Samsung TVs, Fire TVs, Fire Sticks and certain gaming consoles. Other streaming devices, such as Rokus, Vizio SmartCast TVs, and Android televisions can only support 720p. To learn where your streaming device lands on these spectrums, visit Hulu's help center.

Your stream quality is further determined by the available bandwidth. Like internet service providers, streamers often manipulate resolutions to reduce internet traffic congestion. Although common, the practice has landed streamers in hot water with customers and courts alike. In 2020, for instance, a class action lawsuit claimed that Hulu throttled web browsing streams to push their proprietary applications. Such accusations shouldn't necessarily turn you from Hulu, however, as several competitors have also been roundly criticized for the practice. At this point, some simply chalk it up as a necessary evil of the streaming boom.