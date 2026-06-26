Is your phone charger wasting electricity when it's not charging?

Most people leave chargers plugged in when they aren't being used to juice up phones, but is this a good idea? It's convenient, sure, but it may leave you wondering if these chargers continue to draw electricity from the outlet even when their phones aren't charging. Short answer? Yes, but things are a bit more complicated.

Do chargers use electricity when not charging?

Yes, chargers will draw electricity when plugged into an outlet, even when not charging a device. These devices pull a small amount of electricity when plugged in, which is typically referred to as "standby power." The transformers and circuit components of a charger stay active whenever plugged in, which allows for immediate charging once something is connected.

How much energy does a charger use when not charging?

Chargers aren't exactly energy hogs. A single charger's standby consumption sits at around 0.1 to 0.5 watts. This adds up to 2 to 24 watt-hours each day. That's fairly negligible, though it can add up when considering homes with numerous chargers in just about every room.

Does this increase a home's energy costs?

Yes, though not by very much. Depending on where in the world you are, a single phone charger left idle could add anything from 50 cents to $4 to your annual bill, but one must consider every charger in the home separately. This includes not just smartphone chargers but also tablet chargers and portable gaming console chargers.

Do other items use standby power besides chargers?

Yes, many items throughout the home use standby power when not being used. This includes tech like computers and gaming consoles, but also stuff like televisions, microwaves and coffee makers. All told, standby power accounts for 5 to 10 percent of a typical home's electricity use, according to the Canadian government.

Are there ways to reduce the power draw from chargers?

There are a couple of things worth trying if standby power is increasing the utility bill. Not all chargers are created equal, and low-quality models can draw more energy when plugged in. Go with an energy-efficient charger that can handle multiple devices simultaneously. Another option is to plug the chargers into smart outlets that can be remotely disabled when not in use via a smartphone app.

Inspect the chargers regularly to look for wear, poor connections and overheating, replacing when necessary. When all else fails, just remove the chargers from the outlet when not in use (or flip the switch on the outlet, if that's a thing where you are). That'll solve the issue for sure.