Spain will require carriers to keep mobile networks live during power outages

Spain will require mobile networks to have backup systems that maintain connectivity when power outages occur. Per a royal decree that will be approved by the end of 2026, mobile network operators (MNOs) and infrastructure companies will need to install batteries or other backups to keep service active for at least four hours during a blackout.

The mobile network rules will apply to businesses that serve at least 500,000 users or generate upwards of €50 million ($56.9 million) in annual revenue. The decree will stipulate that half of the population will need to be covered by this failsafe within the first year, then 65 percent in the second year and three quarters in the third.

Spain is looking to mitigate situations like the huge power outage that affected the country, as well as Portugal and France, last year. Requiring MNOs to maintain connectivity during outages — at least temporarily — is wise. However, this approach may become somewhat moot in the coming years as satellites that can connect directly to phones are integrated into mobile networks.

The decree will require other key infrastructure elements to remain up and running for a certain period after a power outage. For instance, control centers that could impact all of Spain if they were to go offline will need to remain in service for at least 24 hours. Emergency call centers will also need to have plans in place to maintain operations, as Reuters notes.