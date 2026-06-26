'Careless People' author accuses Meta of 'punishing' whistleblower

Sarah Wynn-Williams, author of a book detailing her experiences as Facebook's Director of Public Policy, is suing her former employer. She alleges Meta is "punishing" her for "disclosing its illegal and indefensible workplace conditions and corporate misconduct to federal regulators." That includes enforcing a broad non-disparagement clause to "silence" attempts to speak out and an alleged campaign of "surveillance to monitor Ms. Wynn-Williams' speech and associations." The complaint, filed in California yesterday, adds that Meta is doing this "to strike fear into the heart of anyone else who dares to consider speaking the truth about Meta's unlawful and abusive practices in the public interest."

Her book, Careless People, was published in March 2025 and contained staggering allegations about the company's leadership. It is alleged that Joel Kaplan, the mastermind behind the platform's rightward shift, didn't know Taiwan was an island, harassed Ms. Wynn-Williams and turned a blind eye to events in Myanmar. The company filed an emergency motion with an arbitrator seeking to block its publication, alleging that Wynn-Williams had violated the non-disparagement agreement she signed as part of her severance deal. At the time, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the book is "false and defamatory," adding it "should never have been published." It was subsequently published and reached the top of the New York Times' bestseller list.

Of course, when Careless People was published, it instantly caused the company to go out of business and its leaders were given the necessary scrutiny... oh hang on, wait, no. The company's share price reached a high of $785 a few months later, and by the end of 2025, its user figures had increased.