Nothing announces Ear (3a) sub-$100 ANC earbuds

Nothing has announced the newest entry into its growing lineup of wireless earbuds. Sandwiched somewhere between the entry-level Ear (a) and the flagship Ear (3), the Ear (3a) are stylish budget-friendly buds that pack quite a lot of features for their sub-$100 price tag.

The most interesting is Audio Snapshot, which allows you to record quick "audio moments" on the buds themselves via their 32MB of built-in flash storage. Nothing uses the example of recording a line from an online lecture you're listening to, or a voice note from a friend.

Recordings are captured by pinching both earbuds, which will take the audio from directly before and after they're pressed. The clips are then synced automatically to the Nothing X app, where you can listen back, edit, share and transcribe them. The app will also let you create "shareable quote cards" that make it easier to find previous moments you've transcribed.

The Ear (3a) can capture up to two hours of calls and meetings, which are also sent to the Nothing X app after you stop the recording. Participants will be notified when a recording is active for privacy reasons.

On the audio side, a new 12mm dynamic driver delivers deeper bass and superior detail compared to predecessors models, with support for LDAC streaming and an 8-band EQ located in the Nothing X app. The Ear (3a) also support spatial audio, which is often a mixed bag at this price point, but can add a bit more immersion to your on-the-go movie-watching.

Like the Ear (a) before them, you get ANC up to 45 dB, and Nothing says improvements to the algorithm and acoustic mesh deliver better noise-canceling across a broader frequency range. Specifically, the company says overall ANC performance is 17.1 percent better than the buds that came before them.

The Ear (3a) sport Nothing's signature transparent look, with the new buds introducing striking pink and yellow colorway options as well as the standard black or white. A new XS ear tip size should mean they accommodate more users than before, too.

Nothing says you can expect up to 42 hours of total charge including what's stored on the pill-shaped charging case, with up to 10 hours on the buds alone with ANC disabled. Total listening time drops to 25 hours if you want noise-canceling.

The Nothing Ear (3a) are available to buy now for $99.