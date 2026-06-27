A sidescrolling roguelite platformer, Steam Deck air hockey and other new indie games worth checking out

Dark Scrolls

Developer: Doinksoft

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: Steam (Windows; playable on Steam Deck), Nintendo Switch

Price: $10, with a 10 percent discount on Steam until July 5 and free copies of Gunbrella and Gato Roboto included in select territories

I've mostly enjoyed my time with Dark Scrolls, though I don't think it quite adds up to more than the sum of its parts. The title is pitch perfect for a side-scrolling platformer that's influenced by FromSoftware games. I dig the Master System-style visuals and shoot-'em'up feel. It's nice that there's local and online co-op support, but I haven't tried that yet.

Keeping in with the old-school vibe of Dark Scrolls (as well as FromSoft games), there isn't a tutorial to speak of. You'll figure out the characters' abilities through experimentation. Alternatively, you can pick up your phone in real life and call a hotline that Doinksoft set up, just like the game helplines of old. Cute. The review guide sent out to journalists also evoked classic game manuals. I enjoyed that very much.

I like the variety of heroes as well. You have access to three at the jump — the ax-throwing, ground-pounding Grizz suited my playstyle well — and you'll unlock others as you progress. The first of those is likely to be an adorable pup named Biscuit with a bark that's more powerful than its bite. Alas, I couldn't quite get to grips with Biscuit. I died far more rapidly as the dog than with other characters.

You earn coins from chests and defeating enemies, and use these to buy perks that you can employ throughout your run. Perks are tied to your character's star level and, from what I've seen so far, they each last for a short time. Still, that could be enough to quickly destroy a boss if you have the bomb perk. Star levels reset when you trigger your special ability. In Grizz's case, that involves firing a bunch of axes in multiple directions at once.

However, the roguelite aspect is where Dark Scrolls falls short for me. Many of the perks — such as a rocket jump — are fun, though the upgrade economy is brutal. Each level has a shop where you can buy upgrades, but the prices increase dramatically between stages.

I get what Doinksoft is going for. Every time you level up your character in, say, Elden Ring, it costs more. That approach doesn't quite work here given the linear format of the levels and the randomization of chests. You can't exactly farm coins from enemies whenever you like.

Mini AirHockey

Developer: Geert Verhoeff

Publisher: Sumatras Studios

Platform: Steam (designed for Steam Deck)

Price: $1, with a 10 percent discount until July 8

Geert Verhoeff makes neat hand-drawn projects that are primarily designed for Steam Deck, such as a maze game that you can play using gyroscopic controls. The latest is Mini AirHockey, a two-player experiment that makes use of the handheld's touchpads.

It works best when the players are positioned at each end of a Deck, as if they're playing regular air hockey and defending a goal on the narrower side. They use a touchpad to control a paddle and hit the puck.

There's no real depth to Mini AirHockey and it's a bit janky — much like the Scotland team that has deeply disappointed me at the men's World Cup. Still, it's an interesting way of looking at how the Steam Deck might be used to deliver different types of games, even if this one harkens back to the likes of Pong. It could also be a fun way for Deck owners to show their family and friends what the system is capable of.

Dart Racer

Developer: LubSoft

Publisher: Proteus Interactive

Platforms: Steam (Windows, VR; Steam Deck verified). Also available on Meta Quest

Price: Usually $10, with a 20 percent discount until July 7

I was already looking forward to Star Wars Galactic Racer even before previews dropped this week suggesting it plays like a roguelite take on the Burnout series. That game is still a few months away. In the meantime, Dart Racer could be a decent way to tune up.

This is an arcade podracing game with a Nintendo 64-era look from solo developer Piotr Jastrzębski aka LubSoft. You can customize the design and capabilities of your ship (or "dart"). The option to play in VR with a first-person cockpit view is intriguing, though I would worry about getting motion sickness while tearing around these tracks.

Dart Racer is initially available in early access. Jastrzębski estimates the full version is at least nine months away. The plan is to add more darts, tracks, upgrades, customizations and a campaign mode.

Deer & Boy

Developer: Lifeline Games

Publisher: Dear Villagers

Platforms: Steam (Windows; Steam Deck verified; demo available), PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch

Price: $20, with a 10 percent launch discount

Here, we have a narrative-driven platformer akin to Inside and Planet of Lana. A young runway and a fawn (who grows during the game, like in Neva) forge a bond as they help each other navigate the wilderness and a variety of obstacles. Along the way, they'll be confronted by shadowy threats.

Lifeline Games and Dear Villagers say Deer & Boy is a family-friendly game that has "no graphic violence or complex text." There's no dialogue either, so the music will have to do a lot of the heavy lifting to sell the stakes and convey emotion. This looks quite lovely, and I'm hoping to check it out at some point.