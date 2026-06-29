WhatsApp introduces usernames so you can chat without phone numbers

WhatsApp is launching usernames later this year, giving you an extra layer of privacy if you want a way to connect with a business or a new acquaintance without handing over your phone number. While the feature itself isn't available yet, WhatsApp is opening up username reservations this week. The Meta-owned messaging app says its opening up reservations early because with three billion users, it wants to give people the chance to pick the username they want.

To claim a username, go to Settings, Account and then Username. You can choose your own, and you'll be able to reserve it as long as it's unique, but you can also use the in-app generator. If you're reserving a username for an organization or a small business, or if you're a creator, WhatsApp will allow you to claim your Instagram or Facebook name. The reservations will roll out globally, and WhatsApp will send you a notification when it becomes available in your country.

When the feature itself becomes available in the coming months, other users and businesses will no longer see your phone number when you message them for the first time. If someone new wants to be able to contact you, they need to know your exact username. You can also set an optional key that other people will need to know along with your username before they can send you a message. During the reservation phase, you can set four digits as your username key, but it will be upgraded to alphanumeric code when usernames go live.

With the launch of this feature, WhatsApp will be following in footsteps of Signal. The privacy-focused app introduced usernames in 2024 to be able to hide your phone number from other users.