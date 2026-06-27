Ayaneo's new horizontal handheld is an even better remake of the Game Boy Micro

In typical Ayaneo fashion, the handheld maker finally revealed the price and the spec sheet of its Pocket Micro 2, the follow-up to its modern-day remake of the Game Boy Micro from 2024. Ayaneo first teased the second-gen horizontal handheld nearly two weeks ago, but has now revealed that the Pocket Micro 2 will start at a $269 retail price.

For that price, you get the same 3.5-inch LCD display with a 960 x 640 resolution that we first saw with the Pocket Micro. To justify the slight bump in cost, Ayaneo added a new Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm for better performance and a larger battery with a 3,950mAh capacity. The handheld also includes some ergonomic tweaks, including a larger D-pad, bigger ABXY buttons, improved shoulder buttons and the introduction of recessed dual TMR joysticks that should be more comfortable and prevent stick drift. Ayaneo kept the USB-C port, the microSD card slot and the WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, but decided to add a 3.5mm headphone jack to live up to its retro remake style.

With early bird pricing, you can get the model with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage for $239 before it rises to its normal $269 price tag. For those looking for a more premium option, the variant with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage will start at a launch price of $309 before going up to its retail price of $339.

Ayaneo put its Pocket Micro 2, which is available in black, white and purple, up for pre-order yesterday in "limited quantities on a first-come, first served basis." The store page already shows that the newest handheld is already sold out, but Ayaneo said in its Discord that "we're currently discussing with our suppliers to see if additional production can be arranged."

"We'll emulate the level of demand and determine whether it can meet the minimum order quantity requirements for another production run," Ayaneo said on Discord. "We can't promise that we'll be able to make it happen, but we'll do our best to explore every possibility."