MacBook Ultra rumors: What to expect including the touchscreen, chips, release date and more

The MacBook Ultra's key feature will be an all-new OLED touch display offering more accurate colors and deeper blacks than the MiniLED and LCD displays on current MacBook models. It will also be thinner, lighter and more energy efficient. Apple will reportedly replace the MacBook Pro's rectangular display notch with a "Dynamic Island" cutout like the pill-shaped one on an iPhone, covering a tiny hole-punch front camera, according to Gurman.

The key update, though, is the "touch" part. The new model will support multi-touch exactly like an iPad Pro or iPhone. Touching a button or control will supposedly bring up a new type of menu surrounding your fingers with context-sensitive options. It will also display controls based on your prior interactions, and enlarge them for easier selection. The touch display may support Apple Pencil, according to some rumors, but nothing about that has been mentioned recently.

Apple doesn't plan to position the MacBook Ultra as an iPad replacement or even a touch-first experience, though. Rather, it wants to let customers use touch as one of several input options, so the MacBook Ultra will still of course have a keyboard and touchpad.

With the new OLED display, the MacBook Ultra is likely to be thinner and lighter than past models. Other design elements are not yet known, though Bloomberg has said that the new model is a "total redesign" over previous MacBooks.