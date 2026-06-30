All the Apple products avoiding the price hike (for now)

Apple only recently refreshed its MacBook and iPad lineups earlier this year with the additions of the new products like MacBook Neo, MacBook Air with M5, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and Max and the iPad Air with M4. However, we're expecting Apple to reveal next-gen iPhones and Apple Watches this fall during its annual hardware event in the fall.

Smartphones and smartwatches aren't exempt from being affected by the chip shortages, so it's more likely that Apple is planning to bump up prices when introducing the expected iPhone 18 series and the potential Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4. According to research firm TechInsights, Apple might have to raise the price of its iPhone 18 Pro as much as $270 to maintain its margins. Rumors have also been circulating about a bunch of new sensors and features for the Apple Watch Ultra 4, which could contribute to a price increase.

The smaller items like AirPods, AirTags or the Apple Pencil could be spared since they don't need as much memory, but as Cook said to the WSJ about the ongoing chip shortage, "we've been been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable."