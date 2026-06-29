Sensitive iPhone supplier details were part of last week's data leak at Tata Electronics

On top of leaks around its next smartphone generation, Apple has had sensitive details about its manufacturing processes revealed. Reuters reported that the documents posted on "the dark web" allegedly show information about both components and their suppliers for the iPhone 18 Pro. The leak included specifics on hundreds of parts, such as chips on the main circuit board and elements of the smartphone's battery and cameras, according to the publication. Last week, AppleInsider first reported on the cyberattack, which took more than 630GB of data from India-based Tata Electronics. Fellow clients Tesla and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. also had documents in the leak, but much of the information seems to center on Apple.

Tata has risen to become one of Apple's most prominent suppliers outside of China. Apple told Reuters that it is working on long-term security measures with Tata and that it is investigating this incident. The company has typically kept quiet about the specifics of its supplier relationships, and having these details exposed could put Apple on the back foot in terms of any future negotiations with its partners, particularly as it increases prices for many products in the wake of RAM shortages. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 18 Pro, along with the iPhone 18 Pro Max and possibly its first foldable smartphone this fall.