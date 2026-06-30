Google's Gmail Live AI feature is now available in beta

As we know, Google is deeply committed to find new ways that AI can save you from arduous tasks like, I don't know, manually typing a keyword into the Gmail search box. Gmail Live, announced back at Google I/O last month and now in beta testing, allows you to search your email inbox using just your voice.

As spotted by 9to5Google, some Android and iOS users might start to see the new feature appear on their phones before it rolls out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers at some point during the summer. It's part of Google's attempt to replicate the experience of using Gemini Live — live voice chats with the Gemini chatbot — in popular apps like Gmail, Docs and Drive, with each getting its own version of the functionality in the coming months.

I haven't seen Gmail Live with my own eyes yet, but 9to5Google has a useful visual runthrough of how it works. If you happen to be a test subject, the Live icon should appear in the search field, with the Gemini button popping up next to it. Tapping this launches Gmail Live in fullscreen, with a warning that it remains a Beta feature for now. You'll also see an onscreen button for quitting Gmail Live and returning to your inbox, as well as a mic mute toggle.

You can ask Gemini to search your email for things like upcoming travel dates or the whereabouts of orders. 9to5Google says there is currently a small waiting period for voice commands to be processed.

Gemini-powered Live functionality appears to be steadily rolling out to Google's various apps at the moment. We're still waiting for Docs Live, which will turn your stream of consciousness into a structured document draft, pulling in details from other apps with your permission. Keep Live brings similar features to Google's notetaking app, and Android Authority has seen that one in the wild already.

A reminder again that all of these features will initially be exclusive to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, with Google Workspace business customers able to test them in preview.