Samsung teases wide-as-hell new foldable

We're likely coming up on another Samsung Unpacked event, but the brand has dropped some teasers about what we'll be seeing when the next showcase does happen. A series of new videos shared to social media point to a different ratio in the works for Samsung's next foldable.

While there aren't any images of the phone itself yet, the videos all draw attention to objects (a broken chocolate bar, a lightly decapitated puzzle, etc.) that deviate from standard smartphone dimensions. The new proportions appear to be shorter and stockier than most comparable devices on the market, which are trying to mimic the rough size of a typical smartphone when they're closed, just with added thickness. Taking this boxier form while folded means you'd likely get more of a widescreen experience when the smartphone is in its open configuration, instead of that mode feeling like a blockier tablet.

We had already heard rumors that Samsung was looking to experiment with a wider foldable for its next product, and this all but confirms that the change is coming. It's tough to gauge whether this new approach marks a permanent shift or whether it'll be a limited run, like its intriguing but short-lived Galaxy Z TriFold. We'll likely learn more about the Samsung's intentions when Unpacked does roll around.