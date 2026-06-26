what-to-expect-at-the-next-samsung-galaxy-unpacked

At last year's event, Samsung launched its most polished foldable yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But now the company appears ready to shake things up. Leaks point to a wider Fold model alongside one with the more established design.

Curiously, the wider shape more closely aligns with what industry insiders expect from Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. Welcome to the world of Big Tech, where you have to question whether a new product was greenlit to compete with one that doesn't yet exist.

This model would trade the narrow design of the current Fold line for something that, when opened, more closely resembles a small tablet. It may even resemble the first-generation Pixel Fold (pictured above). Leaks suggest this wider Z Fold 8 would have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. Its outer screen is also expected to be wider, which could make it feel more like a standard phone when closed. It's rumored to have two rear cameras, compared to the three on the current Fold line.

When leaks about this wider Fold first surfaced, they hinted that it would be sold as an offshoot from the main series. (Think something along the lines of the Z Fold Special Edition.) However, the latest ones suggest Samsung may position this model as the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8.