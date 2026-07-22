Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Live updates from the Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 launch event

It's time for Samsung to properly unveil its latest lineup of foldables and smartwatches at its Unpacked event today. The launch is being hosted in London, and the company's presentation will start bright and early at 9AM ET (2PM in London). Our UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith will be on the scene and bringing you the updates live, and he will be supported by myself and senior reporter Sam Rutherford, who will be attending a New York-based satellite event.

Our liveblog will kick off here at about 5AM ET (or sooner, if Mat is able to park himself at the event early). You should expect plenty of foldable fervor from our resident foldable fanatic (Sam) and maybe some pictures of snacks. We'll of course be bringing you our analysis of the devices, too. Samsung is expected to show off three foldables today and two smartwatches, kicking off a summer of new hardware. Pictured above, for now, is last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, to jog your memory. We will put in a new photo once we get to the event venue, though!

If you're here early, feel free to leave us some comments below and we'll do our best to respond in our liveblog. And make sure to head on over to Engadget's channel on YouTube, because we'll be livestreaming after the Unpacked keynote is over and taking your questions live! It should be a fun morning, we can't wait to hang with you all.