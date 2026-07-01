US government allows Anthropic to redeploy its Mythos and Fable AI models

The US government has lifted its export ban on Anthropic's Mythos 5 and Fable 5, allowing the company to give its customers access to the AI models again. If you'll recall, the government ordered Anthropic to suspend all foreign nationals' access to its newly launched AI models, even if they were in the US and working for the company itself, a couple of weeks ago. In response, Anthropic blocked all access to Mythos and Fable to ensure that it's complying with government demands. Now, the company has announced on X that it will start restoring access to its AI models tomorrow, July 1, after receiving permission from the Department of Commerce.

We've received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5. We'll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon. We're grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on... — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 30, 2026

Just a few days ago, Anthropic received authorization from the government to redeploy Mythos 5 to "a set of US organizations that operate and defend critical infrastructure." According to reports, that rollout gave around 100 organizations access to the company's most powerful cybersecurity model for Project Glasswing partners again. But the fate of Fable, which Anthropic developed to make Mythos' capabilities available to the public, remained unclear.

According to the Financial Times, Commerce Department secretary Howard Lutnick told Anthropic in a letter that he was lifting the ban on Fable after the company had "agreed to proactively detect and address security risks associated with the models." Based on previous reports, his department placed restrictions on Mythos and Fable after being warned by Amazon and other companies that they were vulnerable to jailbreaks and could be used for nefarious purposes. Anthropic had defended its models in the post announcing that it was blocking all access to them and had listed all the safeguards it put in place to make sure they will not be misused.