Router brands could be misleading you with that Wi-Fi 7 label
Wi-Fi standards remain as confusing as ever.
If you've thought at all about your home internet setup lately, you've surely come across Wi-Fi 7 in your research. The label is slapped on routers of all kinds, from cheap $80 options to ones that cost as much as a laptop. Brands promise faster speeds, lower latency and a network built for the future — but the reality doesn't always match the description. Most Wi-Fi 7-branded routers are actually missing one of the key features that defines the standard, while trademark loopholes allow some brands to bypass certification requirements entirely. Plus, there's a federal bottleneck that has prevented newer Wi-Fi 7 routers from entering the US market. To make things even more confusing, most of your devices can't even handle Wi-Fi 7.
None of this means that a router with the Wi-Fi 7 badge is necessarily a bad product. However, it does mean that we all need to better understand exactly what we're paying for and that things are more complicated than what product marketing pushes our way.
What does Wi-Fi 7 actually mean?
Wi-Fi 7 is the name the world uses for the IEEE 802.11be wireless networking standard (something most of us will never, ever, have to remember). The standard brings several upgrades over Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E. First of all, it introduces 320 MHz channel widths (double than the 160 MHz available in Wi-Fi 6E), something that allows it to handle multi-gigabit internet plans, deliver ultra-fast local file transfers, and prevent congestion in smart homes. Then, it introduces 4K-QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation), which encodes 12 bits of data per symbol instead of 10 to improve peak data rates. Finally, and perhaps most significantly, it adds Multi-Link Operation, or MLO as we'll refer to it from here on out.
MLO is the thing that separates Wi-Fi 7 from all standards that came before it. There are two MLO modes. One's STR (Simultaneous Transmit and Receive) that aggregates bandwidth across multiple bands simultaneously, and NSTR (Non-Simultaneous Transmit and receive) which alternates between bands so only one radio is active at a time. Instead of treating the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz frequency bands as separate and mutually exclusive connections, MLO allows the router to use them all simultaneously. Therefore, traffic is distributed based on load, available spectrum, interference, and so on. That should translate into significantly lower latency for gaming, for instance. MLO is a requirement for brands to get the "Wi-Fi Certified 7" stamp from the Wi-Fi Alliance, even if it's only the NSTR mode.
The WiFi 7 hyphen loophole and how that affects you
Keep your eyes peeled when shopping for routers, though: the difference between "Wi-Fi 7" and "WiFi 7" isn't just a stylistic choice. The Wi-Fi Alliance owns the trademark for "Wi-Fi" with a hyphen. When a manufacturer drops that hyphen and labels a product "WiFi 7," it's technically not using the trademarked term and no longer bound by the certification requirements. Without naming names, there are plenty of products out there with the "WiFi 7" label that omit MLO entirely.
Therefore, a router marked as such can be sold without one of Wi-Fi 7's most crucial features. And that's how shoppers pay a premium for devices that aren't really upgrades.
Does the Wi-Fi Certified 7 label guarantee MLO performance?
As per the Wi-Fi Alliance, MLO "allows devices to transmit and receive data simultaneously over multiple links for increased throughput, reduced latency, and improved reliability." The catch, however, is that true simultaneous MLO isn't really available in most routers, as RTINGS found after testing 25 of them in February 2026. True simultaneous MLO requires multiple physically independent radios syncing perfectly and transmitting and receiving on separate bands at the same time. What most of these routers do is alternate the bands they use, which can lead to fluctuating internet speeds. Their conclusion is that Wi-Fi 7 routers aren't worth the price difference over older generation routers. At least not right now, when manufacturers make bold claims about what the products are capable of without actually delivering on them properly.
Does this all matter? In principle, of course it does. A Wi-Fi 7 router is an investment, not just from a financial standpoint. Ideally, you'll get something that you can use for many years to come.
You do have to remember, however, that Wi-Fi 7 is a hardware standard, not a software configuration. To benefit from all those fancy specs like 320 MHz channels, 4K-QAM, or any form of MLO, you need more than the router. Your home internet plan plays an important role here. Wi-Fi 7 is capable of delivering local speeds between 2 Gbps and 3.5 Gbps. If you pay your ISP for a standard 500 Mbps internet plan, your Wi-Fi 7 router will not magically deliver internet faster than that. Another thing you have to consider at this time is that not a lot of hardware comes with a Wi-Fi 7 chip. Only the newest generation of smartphones, tablets, and laptops comes with such capabilities, and the pace of adoption has been rather slow. For example, Apple's first Wi-Fi 7 laptops arrived earlier this year with the new M5 chip. The previous M4 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air (released in 2024 and 2025) shipped with Wi-Fi 6E chips.
How the FCC disrupted the Wi-Fi 7 market
On March 23, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) blocked the certification of new wireless hardware built, designed, or assembled outside the United States. That basically blocked pretty much all new routers from being sold within the US. Slowly, the FCC started adding exemptions for router brands like Netgear and Eero that promised to onshore their manufacturing to the US. Other router brands, such as TP-Link, ASUS, and Linksys, are stuck in limbo, as they're only legally allowed to sell whatever Wi-Fi 7 models were certified before the ban.
The timing isn't ideal for the Wi-Fi 7 category, as new generations of routers with more capable designs are being released but aren't widely available in the US. For consumers, the consequence is a frozen landscape where hardware improvements that could finally address some of the current Wi-Fi shortcomings are blocked.
What to actually care about when getting a new router
When buying a new router, you have to take into account multiple factors. One of those is your internet plan, another is the devices in your household. There are quite a few generations of routers you can grab right now. Wi-Fi 5 remains functional for basic browsing and streaming, but it's not very efficient if you have gigabit internet and use more than a handful of devices. Wi-Fi 6 is a good pick for anyone on sub-gigabit internet, and it does a better job at handling multiple simultaneous connections.
Wi-Fi 6E adds the 6 GHz band which gives you an express lane that completely bypasses 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands that often get jammed up. Wi-Fi 6E routers provide great performance and are available for lower prices than Wi-Fi 7 models, while providing the performance most households need.
Wi-Fi 7 routers become worth the investment if you have multi-gigabit fiber plans, multiple Wi-Fi 7 devices, and actually require heavy local network transfers.
Currently, the Wi-Fi 7 router market faces multiple problems. There's a certification standard that permits the cheapest possible MLO implementation to satisfy its requirements, a trademark structure that is fully exploited by some brands to bypass even that baseline, and a federal supply chain restriction that has blocked router brands from closing the gap between marketing claims and actual performance.
At the end of the day, if your speed test matches your internet plan, your router is doing its job. You shouldn't pay a premium price for a dream that your devices don't support, the certification process doesn't enforce, and the FCC ban has stalled.