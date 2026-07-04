Router brands could be misleading you with that Wi-Fi 7 label

As per the Wi-Fi Alliance, MLO "allows devices to transmit and receive data simultaneously over multiple links for increased throughput, reduced latency, and improved reliability." The catch, however, is that true simultaneous MLO isn't really available in most routers, as RTINGS found after testing 25 of them in February 2026. True simultaneous MLO requires multiple physically independent radios syncing perfectly and transmitting and receiving on separate bands at the same time. What most of these routers do is alternate the bands they use, which can lead to fluctuating internet speeds. Their conclusion is that Wi-Fi 7 routers aren't worth the price difference over older generation routers. At least not right now, when manufacturers make bold claims about what the products are capable of without actually delivering on them properly.

Does this all matter? In principle, of course it does. A Wi-Fi 7 router is an investment, not just from a financial standpoint. Ideally, you'll get something that you can use for many years to come.

You do have to remember, however, that Wi-Fi 7 is a hardware standard, not a software configuration. To benefit from all those fancy specs like 320 MHz channels, 4K-QAM, or any form of MLO, you need more than the router. Your home internet plan plays an important role here. Wi-Fi 7 is capable of delivering local speeds between 2 Gbps and 3.5 Gbps. If you pay your ISP for a standard 500 Mbps internet plan, your Wi-Fi 7 router will not magically deliver internet faster than that. Another thing you have to consider at this time is that not a lot of hardware comes with a Wi-Fi 7 chip. Only the newest generation of smartphones, tablets, and laptops comes with such capabilities, and the pace of adoption has been rather slow. For example, Apple's first Wi-Fi 7 laptops arrived earlier this year with the new M5 chip. The previous M4 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air (released in 2024 and 2025) shipped with Wi-Fi 6E chips.