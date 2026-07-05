These popular smartphones are in their last year of software support

Apple does things a bit differently and the company doesn't explicitly publish end of life dates the way Android manufacturers do, but they do have a classification system. Vintage products are those Apple has stopped distributing for sale more than 5 years ago, but less than 7 years ago. Obsolete products are those Apple stopped distributing more than 7 years ago.

iPhones typically receive iOS updates for 5-7 years after launch, so if your iPhone is approaching the 5-year mark since its release (not when you bought it), it's worth checking whether it's still listed as compatible with the latest iOS version. iOS 27 is coming this fall and it can run on phones as old as iPhone 11, which was released in September of 2019. Generally, it will be compatible with all phones that support iOS 26. Apple Intelligence features, however, are only supported on the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and later.

Therefore, iPhone SE from 2020, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will likely get their final update with iOS 27, while the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups probably have a couple more years of updates in them.

In the years to come, however, as Apple puts on the focus on Apple Intelligence, the company could start dropping support on older models sooner due to performance and RAM demands.

Older iPhones may not get new OS updates, but Apple still sends security patches their way. In May 2026, Apple rolled out security-focused updates for iOS 15 through iOS 18, extending support to several iPhone models. Even the iPhone 6s, first released in September 2015, got an update, along with the first-generation iPhone SE, all iPhone 7 models, all iPhone 8 models, the iPhone X, all XS models, and the iPhone XR.