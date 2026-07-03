Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet just got a refresh with a bit more RAM

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Amazon's mid-tier Fire HD 10 tablet just got a surprise refresh. The big news here is that the RAM has increased from 3GB to 4GB. This model has had 3GB of RAM for years and actually launched with just 2GB way back in 2017.

Otherwise, the specs remain the same. It features a 2GHz octa-core processor, a 10.1-inch FHD touchscreen and a battery that lasts for around 13 hours. This new model does seem to charge a bit quicker, as it can juice up in four hours instead of five.

There are a few caveats. The new Fire HD 10 is only available with 32GB of storage, and the old models were available in both 32GB and 64GB. We reached out to Amazon to ask if it plans to add a 64GB model in the future.

Also, it's 2026. There's no such thing as a free RAM lunch. This tablet costs $155, which is around $15 more than the previous gen. Finally, you can only buy it with lockscreen ads. I have a Kindle and a Fire tablet and have never found the ads to be that annoying, and I typically loathe that kind of thing.

This isn't quite a budget tablet, but it doesn't quite have the juice for intensive creative applications. The Fire HD 10 is a good device for laying in bed and watching stuff and it's even safe around kids, as these things are pretty durable in my experience.