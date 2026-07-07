How to protect your tech from lightning strikes

A single thunderstorm can fry your PC, TV, fridge, router, PlayStation and pretty much anything else you have plugged in. It only takes seconds, but the damage can be quite costly, especially as appliances and tech can catch fire in such situations. In fact, "quite costly" is mildly put, because residential electrical fires caused over $1.2 billion in property losses in the US in 2021. The good news is that a few proactive steps can save you from an expensive repair bill.

Being quick to act when a storm hits and making preemptive investments in your home's safety are the best ways to help avoid a costly loss. After all, you don't want to wait until you're replacing a $1,500 PC and your massive TV, right?