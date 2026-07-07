Here's what all of those Android status bar icons mean
There's a lot of info packed in the top area of an Android phone's screen
That tiny strip at the top of your Android phone is packed with information. With a bit of training, you should be able to immediately figure out exactly what your phone is trying to tell you about the network, calls, battery and more. If you want to be efficient, you need to understand what all (or most) of those symbols mean so you don't get confused and spend 20 minutes troubleshooting a problem that's not really there.
The small symbols at the top of your screen fall into roughly five main categories: network, battery, device status, sound, and call. You'll find these symbols in the status area on the right, while notifications from specific apps are grouped on the left. While the shape of the icons may vary a bit from manufacturer to manufacturer, they'll be more similar than different. But it's worth remembering that most Android manufacturers modify the phone's appearance a bit, so things might be a little different on your specific device. Let's break things down and help you figure out the most common Android status bar icons by category so you always know what your phone is trying to tell you.
What do the Android connectivity icons mean?
One of the things you'll immediately see when checking your phone, even if you're only glancing at the clock on the lock screen, is your phone's network status. Some of these will pop up even in restricted view, while the others will populate the space when you extend the top panel.
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Wi-Fi — The wedge shape with curved lines indicates a connection to a Wi-Fi network. The more solid lines you see, the stronger the signal. If you spot an exclamation mark next to it, it means you are connected to the local network, but have no internet access. If there's an X beside it, you have no internet access at all.
- Cellular signal — If you see a series of vertical bars, those represent your cellular network strength.
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5G, LTE, 4G, or 3G — These will appear next to your signal bars and indicate your current data speed.
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R next to the bars indicates your phone is "roaming" and connected to a network outside your carrier's coverage area, so extra charges may apply.
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Airplane mode — If you see an airplane icon, that means you've entered this mode where all wireless communications are turned off (cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth)
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Bluetooth — The sharp, B-like icon appears when Bluetooth is turned on and you can connect to a device.
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Two incomplete circles with a dot in the middle — Your phone is a Wi-Fi hotspot and other devices can connect to share your data.
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An N with a double middle dash — The NFC feature is on and you can use your phone for payments, for instance.
What do the battery and power management icons indicate?
Also available on the right-side area of the screen, you'll find icons that tell you a story about your phone's battery status.
- A vertical or horizontal battery outline — The filled portion indicates remaining power.
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A lightning bolt inside or next to the battery icon — This means your phone is plugged in and charging.
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Battery saver — The battery icon may turn a warning color like orange, red, or yellow, indicating that background activity is restricted to save power.
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What do the device states and modes indicate?
It's not just connectivity icons that show up in the status bar, but also those that tell you info about the device's state and modes.
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A teardrop-shaped map pin — This icon tells you that you have your GPS active and an app like Google Maps or Waze may be actively using that data.,.
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A clock — A tiny classic alarm clock icon tells you there's an active alarm scheduled.
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A solid circle with a horizontal dash in the middle — This one indicates when Do Not Disturb mode is on. All your calls and notifications are silenced.
- A speaker icon with a line drawn through it — Your phone's on Silent so your alarm won't make a sound.
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When there's a wavy or zigzag line by the speaker icon, it means your phone's in Vibrate mode
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What do the Android call icons mean?
Your phone's status bar will also display information about calls and texts.
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A phone handset — This icon indicates there's a call in progress.
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A phone handset with a broken arrow — You've missed at least one call.
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A microphone crossed off — Your microphone is muted.
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A phone handset with waves on top — The speakerphone is on.
What other icons are there on Android phones?
You'll find a ton of other icons showing up on the left-side of the status bar — those are notifications for specific apps. Every app you have installed that you've toggled the notifications on for can display an icon there. Whether it's Facebook telling you there's a new post from a friend, a news app telling you about something that's happened, a text from a friend or your security camera telling you it detected movement, the icon will show up there.
There are also icons telling you when you're downloading an app or file, signaling when the download is complete, when there's a system update you have to install, and so on. Since most people have so many apps, all the notification icons likely won't fit in that tiny space, so you'll have to swipe down and go through each of the notifications individually. The Android status bar is a small but powerful feature — one that, once understood, gives you immediate insight into what your device is doing at any moment. The more fluent you become in reading your status bar, the more control you have over your device.