xAI is now officially known as SpaceXAI

xAI has been officially rebranded as SpaceXAI, five months after Elon Musk's AI and space companies had merged. Musk revealed the combined company's new name back in May, explaining that xAI will no longer be a separate company under SpaceX. Now, in a post on X, xAI has announced that it's now SpaceXAI and has unveiled the merged company's new logo. xAI's account on the social network now also shows the new company's name, though SpaceX still has a separate account posting about its space vehicles, designs and launches.

When SpaceX acquired xAI in February, Musk said that "global electricity demand for AI simply cannot be met with terrestrial solutions." He added that moving the resource-intensive operations of data centers to space is "the only logical solution." Yes, SpaceXAI is looking to build orbital data centers. In fact, SpaceX filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch a million satellites that will be used to create a space-based data center even before the merger was announced. To note, xAI acquired X in 2025, so the social network is now also under the SpaceXAI brand.

SpaceX (along with xAI and X) went public in June, with stocks closing at $161, giving the company a value of $2.1 trillion. According to Stocktwits, the new brand has yet to be reflected in official filings, but the xAI website already shows the new logo and company name.