What the leaf icon on Google Maps really means (and why it confuses so many users)

If you've ever wondered what the leaf symbol in Google Maps means, you're not alone. Google doesn't exactly scream about this icon from the rooftops, even though it's actually one of its navigation app's more useful features. In short, that little leaf is highlighting a fuel-efficient route. Not only should these routes save you gas or battery charge (they cover both petrol vehicles and EVs), they're also designed to be more eco-friendly. Or that's the theory at least. In practice, getting the most out of this Google Maps feature isn't entirely straightforward, as they can add time to your journeys.

Fuel-efficient routes are enabled by default in Google Maps. If you're particularly eco-conscious, click on the route with the leaf next to it when planning a trip. The trouble is, these routes don't always prioritize total travel time, so they can sometimes take longer than less efficient alternatives. If every second counts for that next crucial car ride, you should consider disabling this feature. You can do so by going to Settings > Navigation, before turning off the slider for Prefer fuel-efficient routes. With that said, there are both pros and cons to going with a fuel-efficient route on Google Maps. Let's get into how these eco routes work.