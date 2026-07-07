Now you can direct Anthropic's Claude Cowork AI from your phone

At the start of the year, Anthropic debuted Claude Cowork, an offshoot of its coding agent that gives people a way to ask Claude for help with tasks on their computer. After expanding the capabilities of the software in March, Anthropic is giving users a way to manage Cowork from their phones. Once you update to the latest version of the Claude app on Android and iOS, look for the new Cowork tab in the sidebar.

To be clear, today's update doesn't mean you can use Anthropic's agent to automate tasks on your phone. Instead, it's a way to keep tabs on what Claude is doing on your computer back home. Anthropic has also updated Cowork to make it capable of running tasks in the background, where previously your device needed a stable internet connection for Claude to do its thing. If Claude needs permission to complete a task, you'll get a notification on your phone, from which you can tell it to move forward. "Nothing ships until you've reviewed and approved it," says Anthropic.

Looking forward, Anthropic plans to unify Cowork with its chatbot, so that you can converse with Claude and give it computer-related tasks from a single interface. Users will see this change occur first on Claude's web client and desktop app. The company also plans to bring projects and artifacts together as well. Projects allows you to group your chats and files around a single topic so that you can make the most of Claude's context window. As for artifacts, they're small apps and games Claude can program for you. I suspect Anthropic might be doing this to give more visibility to artifacts since they're an interesting offering from the company, but I don't see many people engaging with them online, despite the fact Anthropic recently made it easier to do just that .

If you're a Max subscriber, you'll get access to today's update first. Anthropic plans to bring the mobile integration to other plans in the coming weeks.