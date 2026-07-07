Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender finally has a trailer and a July 25 release date

The long-anticipated sequel movie to Avatar: The Last Airbender finally has a trailer, five years after being announced. The film is also being moved up a bit. It'll now stream from July 25 on Paramount+, instead of October. Unfortunately for hardcore fans, it's not getting a theatrical release.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender follows Team Avatar as adults after the events of the Nickelodeon series. The plot follows Aang discovering he's not the last of his tribe after all, as he finds another Airbender trapped in ice just like how he was (keep these people away from ice.) The trailer shows this new character teaming up with the gang to stop mysterious new enemies.

There are plenty of jokes and callbacks to the show and every major character looks to be included, except maybe Iroh. I didn't spot him in the trailer, likely because of events that were alluded to in the sequel series The Legend of Korra.

This movie was actually leaked online all the way back in April, which was a pretty big deal. It's rare that an entire film gets put online months before a proper release. This forced Paramount to change the title from The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, likely to make it harder for people to search for it on X and other platforms. Singapore police arrested an unnamed 26-year-old for the leak.

In other words, a lot of people may have already watched the movie. The franchise has a large fan base, however, and many of them aren't on X looking for leaks. We'll have to see how it performs later this month.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is the first of three planned films. We don't have any details on the other two just yet. We do know that there's another animated show coming down the pike. Avatar: Seven Havens takes place after The Legend of Korra, making it a sequel series to a sequel series. Finally, the second season of the live-action Netflix series just dropped. A third and final season has already been greenlit.