Google's next Pixel event is on August 12

Google will announce the next generation of its Pixel devices on August 12, the company announced today. In contrast to years past, the search giant plans to host the launch during the evening, meaning you won't need to take time off work to see what the company's hardware team has been working on for the past year.

Given memory shortages that have sent the price of consumer electronics skyrocketing, this year's Pixel event is expected to be more subdued. One recent report suggests Google won't offer a 128GB variant of any of the new Pixel phones. Instead, base models will start at 256GB. At any other time, that would be great news, but Google is expected to charge more for the new phones as a result. One recent leak also suggested the company may reduce the amount of RAM included with some configurations, but thankfully that particular rumor hasn't gained much traction in recent weeks. On a more positive note, Google will reportedly update the Pixel 10's aging Tensor processor, but the updates there appear to be modest.

Of course, take any prerelease leaks with a grain of salt. We'll have a much better idea of what the new Pixels offer come August 12.