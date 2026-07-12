The correct way to position your router's antennas depends on your home

Let's be honest here: have you ever actually read your router's instruction manual to know how to position it properly? How about learning how the antennas should be placed too? I know I haven't browsed beyond the technical setup pages or paid much attention to the rest of the booklet. Well, it turns out there's actually a correct way to position both the router and the antennas.

The router's antenna position directly affects Wi-Fi signal strength, coverage range, and dead zones throughout the home. Most people (yours truly included) plug in the router, leave it in a corner, and only think about it again when the internet is down. And most of the time, that's fine — but if your Wi-Fi slows down in some rooms or starts stuttering during video streaming, for instance, the problem may not be your internet provider. It might just be you.

Thankfully, a few small adjustments can make a genuine difference. Fix the antenna direction, place the router in the right place and at the right height, and you'll see quite the difference.