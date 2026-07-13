Not 300 miles, not 250 miles: These EVs have the worst range in 2026

It wasn't very long ago that electric vehicles were not something you could use for longer trips. Thankfully, the "100-mile commuter EV" era is in the rearview mirror and there are now loads of models to choose from that deliver over 300 miles on a single charge.

Still, there are plenty of models that do not hit 300 miles on a charge. In fact, they don't even hit 250 miles. Frankly, anything below 200 miles probably best considered city or commuter car, and you should definitely think about how you'll use that vehicle before committing. In 2022, as per the Federal Highway Administration, the average driver in the US drove over 37 miles every day, so, for most people, even the shortest-range EV on the list covers well over a week of typical commuting on a single charge. Yet, range remains the metric everyone fixates on with good reason — no one wants to be stranded.