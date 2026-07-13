Not 300 miles, not 250 miles: These EVs have the worst range in 2026
If you like going on a long road trip, you might want to steer clear of these vehicles.
It wasn't very long ago that electric vehicles were not something you could use for longer trips. Thankfully, the "100-mile commuter EV" era is in the rearview mirror and there are now loads of models to choose from that deliver over 300 miles on a single charge.
Still, there are plenty of models that do not hit 300 miles on a charge. In fact, they don't even hit 250 miles. Frankly, anything below 200 miles probably best considered city or commuter car, and you should definitely think about how you'll use that vehicle before committing. In 2022, as per the Federal Highway Administration, the average driver in the US drove over 37 miles every day, so, for most people, even the shortest-range EV on the list covers well over a week of typical commuting on a single charge. Yet, range remains the metric everyone fixates on with good reason — no one wants to be stranded.
Which 2026 EVs have the lowest range?
Car mileage depends on vehicle configuration, payload, driving speed and behavior, among other things. But when it comes to EVs, ambient temperature also plays a role. You'll get better mileage on a single charge when the weather is mild — not too cold, not too hot.
So, to make things fair and equal the playing ground, we went with the EPA estimates. The EPA doesn't test vehicles on public roads, but rather uses various standardized laboratory procedures where the cars go through different tests. Therefore, actual range can vary noticeably from the EPA number. Cold weather alone can cut range by 20-40 percent, as an AAA study reveals.
Here are seven electric vehicles that don't hit 250 miles on a charge.
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Fiat 500e — 149 miles
This lightweight EV looks absolutely adorable, but you only get 149 miles per charge, so it's clearly a city car. Its 42-kWh battery and compact design makes it ideal for short daily commutes, not highway road trips.
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Hyundai Kona Electric SE — 200 miles
This affordable compact SUV makes EV ownership accessible without breaking the bank. The Kona has a modest battery and it's best suited for urban commuters..
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Mini Countryman SE ALL4 — 216 miles
As with any Mini, this one delivers premium styling and a great performance. The all-wheel drive and luxury features help justify the $45,200 starting MSRP.
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Lexus RZ 550e F Sport AWD — 229 miles
This Lexus brings dual-motor performance and a sporty design to the table. For its high starting price of $47,395, 229 miles seems a bit too low, though its AWD capabilities are a trade-off for range. The autonomy is underwhelming for this price point.
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Toyota bZ — 235 miles
Toyota's mainstream EV is a practical choice for everyday use and it promises long-term reliability. The cabin is spacious, so you'll ride in comfort. You'll just have to do your own math on whether 235 miles max range is enough for a car with a starting price just under $35K.
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Kia EV6 — 237 miles
The Kia EV6 is a sleek crossover with technology that allows for ultrafast charging. You can add roughly another 70 miles to your drive in under 20 minutes.
Do low-range EVs make sense in 2026?
Electric Vehicles with shorter driving ranges make perfect sense for some drivers. Those who live in urban areas rarely need to cover long distances, making a smaller battery a practical choice. The lower price tag of some of these low-range models also transforms buying an EV into an attainable goal. Furthermore, as the national charging infrastructure continues to expand, stopping for a quick recharge is easier than ever. But if you're the type who prefers longer road trips, you'll probably want to steer clear of these options.