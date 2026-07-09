Alienware 34 QD-OLED review: An ultrawide showcase for Samsung's latest display tech
It’s far brighter than before, and it can finally handle text without fringing.
How can you make one of the best OLED gaming monitors even better? By throwing in the latest panel technology from Samsung, of course. That's what Alienware did with its new 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED screen. It features Samsung's new 5-layer RGB Stripe panel, which uses red, green and blue subpixels to show crisper text and brighter colors. That alone fixes some of the more annoying issues with older OLEDs. Couple it with a brightness boost and a slightly faster 280Hz refresh rate, and it's a recipe for another killer gaming screen from Alienware.
But, it's also been four years since the company's first OLED ultrawide, and the monitor landscape looks far different now. Alienware also launched a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED two years ago with richer color reproduction (a screen I loved so much I bought one for myself). That's a standard 16:9 widescreen, but since displays are measured diagonally, it's actually significantly taller than its 34-inch ultrawide siblings. Alienware also plans to release a 39-inch 5K ultrawide later this year using the same RGB Stripe panel, which aims to be more immersive.
What's new
Even though there's plenty of competition in the Alienware family, the new 34-inch ultrawide (model AW3426DW) sports plenty of worthwhile upgrades over the previous model. It's one of the first displays with Samsung's Penta Tandem panel; it has an anti-reflective coating that should reduce glare by 30 percent; and it supports the newer VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 standard for deeper black levels.
Standard brightness now sits at 300 nits instead of 250, which means it'll be noticeably brighter most of the time. And its peak brightness is a whopping 30 percent higher reaching 1,300 nits, something I definitely noticed when bright explosions started filling the screen. The bump to a 280Hz refresh rate isn't a huge jump from the previous 240Hz, but fast-paced shooter players might appreciate it.
Design-wise, Alienware's latest monitor feels like a step back from its earlier-two toned sci-fi aesthetic. The new 34-inch ultrawide sports rounded edges along its screen and stand, as well as only a bit of RGB lighting alongside its rear logo and power button. I'd wager the company went less complex to keep costs down — Alienware's first QD-OLED screens cost around $1,300 at launch, but this iteration goes for $800 like the last model. Thankfully, even this cheaper stand can still move up and down vertically, and it offers a bit of tilt.
As for ports, there's nothing surprising: It has a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and individual USB-C and USB-A (which connect to your PC via a USB-B port). It would be nice to see a direct USB-C video connection or Thunderbolt at this point, but if adding those meant raising the monitor's price significantly, I can see why Alienware held off.
In use: A beautiful (but short) ultrawide
This may be a bit unfair to the new 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide, but when I first unboxed it, I was surprised that it seemed so much smaller than the 32-inch Alienware I've been gaming on for the past year. I could instantly feel the difference in the ultrawide monitor's shorter height — it was like stepping into the comically small office floor from Being John Malkovich. It's just funny that the exact same screen size I marveled at four years ago seems a bit less impressive now. (This is the unfortunate side effect of being surrounded by large screens. It's just hard to go smaller.)
If you're stepping up from a single 27-inch 1440p (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) or 1080p screen, though, the 34-inch ultrawide should feel far more roomy. Its 21:9 aspect ratio and 3,440 x 1,440 resolution gives you significantly more horizontal space, allowing you to place multiple windows side-by-side. Games like Overwatch 2 that support ultrawide resolutions are also far more immersive, since the edges of the screen extend into your peripheral vision. Competitive games used to crop down from 16:9 to support 21:9, but now Overwatch 2 and many other titles natively support ultrawide, so you actually have an advantage with a wider field of view. The tradeoff, of course, is that it's tougher to see enemies in the distance with a shorter screen height.
Despite my initial surprise over the AW3426DW's size, it still looked spectacular the moment I turned it on. My eyes immediately noticed that it was a bit brighter than my Alienware 32-inch monitor, and the added color depth made my Windows 11 background and images on our own site pop a bit more. Small text also looked a tad crisper, though I had to lean in closer to truly notice it. I was never too bothered by the slight green text color fringing from earlier QD-OLED panels, but if that issue really bugged you, it seems like Alienware (and Samsung) has finally gotten it in check.
If you're buying this monitor, though, you'll probably spend more time gaming than reading, and that's where it truly shines. Marathon's neon-colored stages looked so bright and beautiful, they made my eyes water. The wider view also gave me more peace of mind, as that game makes it feel like there's always someone hiding around a corner waiting to murder you. The monitor successfully made Marathon's night maps seem completely dark, but it was also able to quickly ramp up its brightness for flashes of gun fire. I've never seen a PC screen that so easily managed darkness and extreme brightness at the same time.
The AW3426DW also made Overwatch 2 look incredibly smooth when playing at 280 fps to max out its refresh rate. I'll admit, though, it was tough to see a difference from my current 240Hz monitor. If you're coming from a slower 120Hz or 144Hz screen, the refresh rate jump would be far more noticeable. High fps gaming doesn't mean much for slower single-player games and small indie titles, but for something like Overwatch 2 or Call of Duty, it could make it easier to nail a sniper head shot, or make everything seem clearer during fast-paced firefights.
As for video, Alienware's new ultrawide deftly handled HDR trailers on YouTube, and it looked spectacular whenever I played something that actually filled its full 21:9 aspect ratio. It's just too bad that it's tough to find genuine HDR content for Windows outside of Netflix. The AW3426DW also supports Dolby Vision, but you'll have to figure out how to download Dolby Vision encoded files to view them properly. Microsoft ended support for media rentals and purchases on its own storefronts last year, leaving few legitimate ways to watch video on Windows and Xbox.
Wrap-up
While most electronics have skyrocketed in price over the last few years, TVs and monitors have been mostly unaffected. (Thank goodness they don't need much RAM or storage.) That makes them wiser investments these days. The AW3426DW isn't cheap at $800, but it's $500 less than what Alienware's original QD-OLED ultrawide cost four years ago, making it a bit more sensible. If you're interested in this screen, though, I'd advise waiting a bit to see how much Alienware's 39-inch ultrawide costs. It's estimated to go for $1,100, and if it hits that price, it may be worth saving up for a far larger ultrawide screen.