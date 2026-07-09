You can snap up a Lego Hubble set before the real one burns up in the atmosphere

Lego is going back among the stars with a tribute to the Hubble Space Telescope. You'll be able to construct your own version of the observatory with a new 1,252-piece Lego Icons set. As noted by The Brick Fan, it will be available on August 1 for $140.

It features panels you can remove to peek inside at replicas of Hubble's instruments, such as gyroscopes and mirrors. You'll be able to adjust the antennas and solar arrays, and place this version of Hubble on a display stand that features an information plaque. You'll also get an astronaut minifigure that you can position to give a rough visual representation of the model's scale. When completed and the aperture door is open, Lego's take on Hubble will be over 12.5 inches tall, 15 inches long and 15 inches wide.

This isn't Lego's first version of Hubble, though. Back in 2021, the company released a Space Shuttle Discovery set that featured the space telescope as a payload.

If you'd like to snap up the latest set before the actual Hubble (which launched in 1990) deorbits, you've got plenty of time. The real deal isn't expected to burn up in our atmosphere until at least the mid-2030s. This Hubble set, however, will outlive all of us because the plastic Lego typically uses is not biodegradable.