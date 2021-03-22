Lego unveils a Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Telescope set

Lego is marking the 40th anniversary of the first space shuttle flight and 31 years since the Hubble Space Telescope launch. The company worked with NASA to create the Space Shuttle Discovery kit, which includes the telescope.

The 2,354-piece build, which is aimed at adults, is a 1:70 scale model of the real thing. This version of Discovery is packed with details, including a functional landing gear, payload bay doors, elevons and rudder.

You can contain the telescope within the shuttle's payload bay or display it separately with the solar array extended. The shuttle and telescope each have stands and plaques with key data from the STS-31 mission, which launched the Hubble Telescope on Discovery in April 1990.

The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery kit will be available starting April 1st. It costs $200/£170/€180.