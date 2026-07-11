Engadget review recap: Steam Machine, Samsung Music Studio 7, Oura Ring 5 and more

If you're looking to boost your TV audio, but don't really like the idea of having a soundbar as a focal point of your living room, Samsung has a powerful alternative for you. The Music Studio 7 speaker primarily functions as a standalone device, but as I discovered during my review, it's even better as a home theater stereo pair. "In fact, I'd argue the audio from two Studio 7s surpasses Samsung's best soundbar, and at $1,000 for the pair, you might even save some money over other premium soundbars," I said. "Even if you only opt for one, you won't be disappointed in the mix of sound quality and features Samsung packed into this speaker."