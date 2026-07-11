Bluesky has an official CEO again

Bluesky's interim CEO is now its permanent CEO. After Jay Graber stepped down as CEO of the open-source, decentralized social media platform in March this year, Toni Schneider took over the job on a temporary basis. Schneider had been an advisor and investor in Bluesky. Now, he has announced that four months into his role as the interim CEO, he has become the social media app's official chief.

"I took this job because I believe in our mission: to develop and drive large-scale adoption of technologies for open and decentralized public conversation," Schneider wrote in his post.

"It's a privilege to help advance that mission and be part of the larger movement toward an open social web."

Schneider was the founding CEO of WordPress parent Automattic. Graber, who had been Bluesky's CEO since 2021, wrote when she stepped down that "the company needs a seasoned operator focused on scaling and execution" as it matures, "while [she returns to what she does best]: building new things." Schneider, she said, will be that "experienced operator and leader." Graber now serves as Bluesky's Chief Innovation Officer.

"We're at the very beginning of this story," Schneider continued in his post. "Up next: the ability to create smaller spaces and more private communities in the Atmosphere, which I believe will unlock the next wave of growth and innovation." In June, Bluesky announced that Reddit-style communities are coming to the platform this year, letting users create groups for specific interests and topics.