Converting your Android Auto to wireless is easy with an adapter

It's simple to convert your car's Android Auto connection to wireless. Of course, your car needs to already come with support for wired Android Auto. Wireless adapters are not a workaround for cars that lack Android Auto support completely — they're an upgrade, not an overhaul for a 2005 beater.

They are tiny devices that act as middlemen. They're the clever hardware translators that convert your car's wired Android system into a wireless one. You plug them into your car's USB port, set it up, and then enjoy an easier start to your commute.

Here's what happens when you use an Android Auto adapter. When you get in the car, your phone finds the adapter via Bluetooth and authenticates your device, confirming the phone's identity and sharing credentials for the Wi-Fi connection. The Bluetooth connection will later also handle hands-free calling. Then, the adapter creates a localized 5GHz Wi-Fi Direct network which will handle the heavy lifting, including streaming navigation, audio and real-time screen data.

The result is a seamless automatic connection that happens every time you get in the car. No more fumbling around after phones and cables.