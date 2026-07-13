Please let this hot pink Pixel 11 leak be real

We are expecting to hear news about the new generation of Google's Pixel smartphone lineup when the company hosts its next showcase event in August. But in the meantime, a possible leak has gotten us colorfully-inclined buyers pretty excited.

9to5Google, by way of sister site 9to5Toys, found three listings on Amazon that might show some new looks coming to the Pixel 11. These potential placeholders depict one smartphone in a bold magenta and another in a rosy peach hue. The publication noted that there are some convincing details in the listings' specs. The colors have one set of names in the titles and a different set in the description, and the second trio aligns with a previous leak suggesting a fuchsia model was on the way. At the time of publishing, none of the Amazon listings in 9to5Google's article are live.

It's entirely possible that these are not from official Google sources. But I would really like it if they turn out to be real. Paying for our gadgets is going to be a grim and painfully expensive experience, can't we at least have the actual hardware we're splurging on be vibrant and joyful?