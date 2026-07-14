California's MyFirstEV provides a $3,500 instant rebate to first-time buyers

The federal government dropped the ball on the transition to electric cars when it killed the EV tax rebate last year. However, Governor Gavin Newsom has come up with an alternate solution for those in California in the form of up to $3,500 in instant rebates for first-time EV buyers.

Dubbed the MyFirstEV program, Newsom's bill — which will go into effect sometime later this summer — is part of a larger $600 million investment by California to improve the state's clean transportation economy. As for the rebates specifically, half of the program's $270 million fund comes directly from California's 2026-2027 state budget, while the other half is sourced from participating automakers.

That said, for Californians hoping to take advantage of the new incentive, there are some important restrictions. First, eligible vehicles are all zero emission, which means full battery electric cars, no hybrids. Second, in order to get the full $3,500 rebate on a new vehicle, the car's MSRP must be under $50,000. For those planning to buy a used EV, a $1,750 rebate only applies to cars that cost less than $25,000. Finally, as the name of the program implies, the rebate is only available to first-time EV buyers.

Even with these restrictions, there's still plenty of room in people's budgets for a range of popular makes and models including the Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E and more. California-based Rivian's latest EVs are a bit too expensive, but pricing for the R2 starts at $45,000 when the base model goes on sale sometime next year. Furthermore, the rebate is available as an instant discount through dealerships, which means you can effectively knock off up to $3,500 at the time of purchase. There's no need to jump through additional hoops later on.

Going forward, the rest of California's $600 million investment into zero emission transportation includes $150 million for the state's Community Air Protection Program, $135.5 million for the Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project and $130 million earmarked to replace vehicles with polluting heavy-duty engines. And for those in more rural areas, the state has also pledged to install more charging stations to help make refueling EVs easier.