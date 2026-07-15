Samsung's new foldable display technology is harder to damage and resists creases

Samsung has introduced its new Flex Titanium display technology, which will debut with the next generation of Galaxy foldable devices. It features a new structure that uses material advancements to offer a more durable display with a less noticeable crease. The company says it was built on "seven generations of foldable innovation and engineering expertise," suggesting it will launch with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8. Samsung is expected to unveil the new foldables at its upcoming Unpacked event on July 22.

The company developed two components for the new display technology. One of them is a titanium alloy film that sits beneath the OLED panel, giving the display 20 times greater mechanical stiffness. Underneath that is a titanium plate, which provides stable support when the device is unfolded and retains the flexibility the phone needs to withstand repeated folding. The new titanium plate eliminates "air gaps between the module and [its] adhesive through advanced hole processing technology." Kyung-Jin Yoo, EVP for Samsung Display, said the "micro-patterned holes" in the folding section of the titanium plate provide "flexibility with robust durability."

We only have a few days left before we can see for ourselves whether the next generation of Samsung devices truly have less visible folds. At CES earlier this year, however, we did see Samsung's "seamless" foldable display exhibit, which showed a device with an invisible crease at the center. It made the Samsung phone with an older display tech, showcased beside it, look messy by comparison, with a very visible crease. 9to5Google also spotted a leaked video of what's purported to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which shows a very smooth screen that has no visible crease.