The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch is happening on July 22

While Apple fans continue to wait for the first foldable iPhone, Samsung is looking to extend its dominance in the category at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set for July 22 in London.

Currently, concrete details regarding what Samsung has planned for the show are relatively light aside from the company saying that it "will introduce its latest Galaxy innovations that build on its leadership in foldables." However, if you've been paying attention to the latest round of rumors and leaks, we're expecting to see two to three new phones alongside possible updates to Samsung's Galaxy Watch line.

A new Galaxy Z Flip 8 is basically a lock for the event, with Samsung expected to showcase an updated compact foldable featuring a reworked hinge, improved performance and potentially a lighter chassis. But don't get your hopes for a big redesign as it seems the global RAM shortage is making major upgrades a bit cost prohibitive for 2026.

Instead, the more exciting potential development is the release of two different versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The base model is rumored to get a wider main display that would provide a better aspect ratio for watching movies and shows when the phone is opened. Unfortunately, in order to keep costs down, the standard Z Fold 8 may only feature two rear cameras instead of three like we got on the Z Fold 7.

Samsung

Meanwhile, we're also expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which would be the new top-tier model in the line featuring display tech that results in a less obvious crease alongside an updated processor, three rear cameras and possibly faster charging speeds. That said, I'm not fully convinced the rumored names and features are 100 percent accurate, as it makes more sense to me that the wider main display would be featured on the flagship Ultra model while the base Z Fold 8 retains the same design Samsung used on the current Z Fold 7.

Regardless, the arrival of two different book-style foldables from Samsung at the same event would be a first, so they should be worth keeping an eye on. And with Samsung posting cryptic teasers about a new phone with a wider design on social media, there are some definite big changes coming to the Z Fold family.

Also, while it's not set in stone, there's also a chance we could see the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 or even Samsung's upcoming Android XR glasses make an appearance at Galaxy Unpacked. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if Samsung holds off doing full reveal for some or all of those until sometime later this fall.

Finally, for those who are really jazzed up about Samsung's next batch of devices without seeing them first, the company is opening up reservations ahead of Galaxy Unpacked that come with a $30 credit for anyone who pre-orders.

For more information from the next Galaxy Unpacked event, you can watch the presentation live on Samsung.com or Samsung's Youtube channel at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on July 22 before you check back in with Engadget for a full rundown of news and analysis.