Samsung is making Amazon Music pre-installed bloatware on Galaxy phones

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Just ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event next week, today Samsung announced a change to the catalog of apps that come pre-installed on its phones and tablets by adding Amazon Music to the list.

For a lot of people, this update may not seem like a big deal, though it could be a small annoyance for anyone considering picking up one of the company's next batch of Galaxy phones. To help make up for the potential frustration, Samsung and Amazon have partnered up to provide a free three-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited to anyone who downloads the app from Samsung's Galaxy Store, the latter of which is another piece of software that comes pre-installed on Samsung phones.

While the addition of Amazon Music to Galaxy devices as a pre-installed app might seem relatively harmless, it's not a great look when compared to rivals phone makers like Apple, as iPhones don't suffer from having unwanted third-party software installed by default fresh out of the box. Furthermore, Amazon Music is joining a growing list of pre-installed apps on Galaxy devices that includes Facebook, Instagram, OneDrive, LinkedIn, Spotify and more, which in total can account for more than 1GB of wasted storage space.

Thankfully, most of these apps can be easily uninstalled after you have set up a new device. However, some like Facebook can only be disabled, which means even though the app is inactive, parts of it remain on your phone.

That said, if you are interested in trying out Amazon Music Unlimited, in order to take advantage of the free three-month subscription, you will need to sign up or download the app from the Samsung Galaxy Store sometime in the next 12 months. Just be careful, because if you don't cancel your sub, it will automatically renew for $13 a per month.