Google AI Mode now integrates with Canva, YouTube Music and Instacart

Google's apparent mission to have AI infiltrate every aspect of your digital life continues today with new integrations with three different apps.

Rolling out this week in the US, you can now connect Canva, YouTube Music and Instacart to AI Mode in Search. The idea seems to be that AI services will slot more naturally into your day when you don't have to think about opening the Gemini app to use them.

Let's start with Google's own YouTube Music. Here you can use AI Mode to make you a playlist based on your prompt. Once you've requested the type of genres and mood you're looking for, Gemini will connect to YouTube Music and drop the suggested playlist into the chat feed, which you can then open in the app.

You can also ask the AI to mock up some design templates in Canva. Google uses the example of flyers for an upcoming party you might be planning, of which it can pull in calendar information to design something appropriate.

In the case of Instacart, once connected you can have it add ingredients and grocery items to your shopping cart in the app. Again, if you've saved an event like a BBQ in your calendar, it'll use that information when formulating your shopping list. Google says it's working with other partners to launch other similar integrations in the future.

Personal Intelligence — what Google calls Gemini's ability to pull in information from other apps to assist with its responses — was added to AI Mode at beginning of this year, and the company has been gradually widening out the features that are available in Search throughout 2026. A few months ago, it started allowing the AI to turn to Reddit for "expert" first-hand accounts that can inform its responses, and at I/O 2026 the company promised that you'll now get smarter results in AI Search.

Google also launched a new Intelligent Search Box that can dynamically become larger to fit more complex queries. It also allows you to use videos, images, files and even Chrome tabs as inputs.