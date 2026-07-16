The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D chip is now available for $329

A depressing amount of our recent computing coverage has centered on stratospheric prices and limited availability for components, which makes today's announcement a welcome breath of fresh air. After teasing its arrival in late May, AMD has indeed come through with a chip option that won't destroy your bank statements. The Ryzen 7 7700X3D processor is available today and it's on the market for $329.

The only hoop to jump through for customers in the US and Canada is that the processor will only be sold through Newegg during this Q3 period. Elsewhere, it should have wider availability.

As previously covered, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D is a 3D V-Cache chip that should deliver solid gaming performance. With eight cores, a boost clock of up to 4.5 GHz and 120W TDP, this processor isn't going to rival the bleeding edge options from AMD, but it's got a much more affordable price.