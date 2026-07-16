Honda is officially pulling the plug on its only EV in the US

After cancelling three EVs in March, Honda is getting out of the US EV game entirely by ending sales of the Honda Prologue at the end of this 2026 model year, CarBuzz reports. The company announced the electric SUV in 2021, and started selling it in 2024. With just two years on the market, it's yet another casualty of the end of federal EV incentives in the US.

"Honda will conclude sales of Prologue later this year following completion of the 2026 model year," the company said in a statement to CarBuzz. "Prologue customers will continue to receive full support through our dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage." Engadget has contacted Honda for more information about its EV plans in the US once the Prologue is retired. We'll update this article if we hear back.

The Prologue wasn't as popular as the Tesla Model Y or Model 3 in its first full year of sales, according to Electrek, but it was still the sixth-best-selling EV in the US. It was also the product of a unique collaboration with General Motors, where Honda planned to use the car maker's one-size-fits-all Ultium battery platform to kickstart an eventual shift into predominantly EV sales. GM ultimately abandoned Ultium in 2024 in favor of other battery designs, prompting Honda to focus on its own platform.

Honda later demoed some of its next-gen EVs in November 2025, but it was noncommittal about bringing them to the US. Cancelling the Honda O sedan and SUV in March signalled the company will likely withhold future EVs from the US. The company still sells compact EVs in countries like Japan and China, of course, but in the US, its zero-emission vehicle options are truly limited. Without the Prologue, the only option is the Honda CR-V e:FCEV, a hydrogen fuel cell car that's only sold in California.

While the Prologue joins the growing graveyard of cancelled or retired EVs, there is a silver lining, of a sort. The loss of federal incentives has generally hurt the EV business, but the rising cost of gas has actually helped EV sales to stabilize. And if you live in California, you can now purchase your first new or used EV at a slight discount thanks to recently introduced instant rebates.