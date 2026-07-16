Netflix says it's already used AI in 'roughly 300' titles this year

Netflix hasn't made any secret of its interest in artificial intelligence, and now we have a sense of how those tools are being used in its content. "In 2026, GenAI workflows have been used in roughly 300 of our titles, with the largest concentration of work in post-production," according to the shareholder letter detailing its second-quarter financials. The company named three projects — Glory (India), Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri (Brazil) and The American Experiment (US) — that used generative AI "to create highly complex sequences," but the tech is becoming more widespread at this point.

We already knew that Netflix had applied generative AI in at least one original show as of last July, but between making acquisitions and launching new specialized studios, its ambitions clearly extended further. The streamer went on to note in its earnings letter that "We are increasingly leveraging these tools to deliver higher quality output more quickly and at a lower cost than traditional methods."

Here's the recurring reminder that yes, gen-AI is capable of making something much quicker than a VFX artist or animator. But it still takes some human touch to make sure the results actually work with the rest of the film or show. And just because AI can be a useful tool for skilled creators doesn't mean it should be tasked with replacing entire teams. Hopefully that's something Netflix and its partner studios understand as they continue to double down on the tech.