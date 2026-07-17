Tesla's selling a $225 balance bike for toddlers

Tesla's Autopilot may fail to recognize children at times, but the company certainly recognizes their potential as future buyers. The company just unveiled the $225 Balance Bike for Kids aimed at 2-5 year olds. Like the Radio Flyer Tesla Model Y, it lacks motors or even pedals and is simply designed to be pushed along by your kids' feet, Flintstones style.

The bike comes with a lightweight white magnesium frame, five-way adjustable seat (in black), tools for assembly, "Tesla" word mark on the side and the T logo up front. The model is for tots under 77 pounds with legs less than 13-inches long. It's at the top of the price range for balance bikes, with only a few models priced higher (like the Woom 1 which at least has brakes) and most under $100.

Tesla has made a few products for kids before, including the $1,900 Tesla Cyberquad ATV that was recalled for violating ATV safety standards for kids. Apparently, what Tesla fans really want is a branded e-bike, and they'd willing to pay extra to get one.

In the meantime, if you're really into Tesla and have the means, you can get your kids started on the balance bike. You'll have have to wait, though, as they're already sold out, according to Tesla's website.