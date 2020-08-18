Latest in Gear

Radio Flyer's $100 Tesla Model Y is powered by kids' feet

My First Model Y is $400 cheaper than Radio Flyer's last mini Tesla.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Radio Flyer's My First Model Y Tesla
A few years ago Radio Flyer teamed up with Tesla to create a kids’ version of the Tesla Model S. That drivable mini electric sedan packs a lithium-ion battery and costs $500. Now, the companies are releasing a Tesla Model Y for kids. This mini whip is a ride-on, so kids will have to scoot it themselves (there’s no electrification here), but it costs just $100.

The company says kids as young as one and a half can ride the Tesla toy, dubbed “My First Model Y.” Most will outgrow it by the time they’re about four years old, when they might graduate to the Tesla Model S For Kids. My First Model Y comes with an ergonomic seat, functioning horn and “authentic” Model Y details.

Meanwhile, Tesla is reportedly working to lower the price of its Model Y electric crossover, so parents may be able to afford their first Model Y soon, too.

In this article: tesla, model y, radio flyer, my first model y, toy, car, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
