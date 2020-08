Musk axed the Standard Range RWD version of the Model Y earlier in July after claiming its range would be too low. This could be the lowest-priced variant you can buy, then.

It’s not certain how much this model could cost. Musk alluded to a $45,000 price when he revealed the new version, but the company’s loan calculator recently suggested it could cost $48,000. There’s also Tesla’s relatively frequent price changes to consider.

If the company does roll out the new version soon, though, it could significantly lift the company’s fortunes. The Model 3 remains Tesla’s main attraction in no small part due to its more accessible pricing. An RWD model could put the Model Y within reach of entry-luxury buyers who can’t justify the current versions but still want an EV more spacious than the Model 3.