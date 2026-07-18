AI-run 'utopias,' Moss in 2D and other new indie games worth checking out

D-topia

Developer: Marumittu Games

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: Steam (Windows; Steam Deck Verified), Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Price: $20, with a 10 percent launch discount

D-topia is a sci-fi adventure set in The Utopia Project, in which artificial intelligence appears to have succeeded in fostering a perfect version of civilization (I have my doubts about that). As a maintenance worker, you'll help out residents with their problems and fix mechanical foibles by solving puzzles. The game features a branching narrative that you shape with your decisions.There are companions to rescue as well.

I played a demo of D-topia last year and dug it. The clean, sanitized aesthetic reminds me a bit of Mirror's Edge and I enjoyed the gentle, but mildly pointed, tone. I'd like to check out the full version at some point, even if the logic puzzles might leave me scratching my head.

Moss: The Forgotten Relic

Developers: Polyarc, Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Polyarc

Platforms: Steam (Windows; Steam Deck Verified), Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Price: $20, with a 10 percent discount on Steam until July 30

Moss and its sequel are among the best-known virtual reality games, and now folks without a VR headset can play them. Moss: The Forgotten Relic combines both games and the Twilight Garden expansion into a single 2D adventure for PC and consoles.

The game follows the story of a mouse named Quill, who sets out "to save her world from arcane forces." It features platforming, environmental puzzles and combat, the latter of which you'll be able to skip if you prefer thanks to a new accessibility option. This version features fresh cutscenes and a revamped camera system, as well as upgraded visuals.

I haven't ventured into the world of Moss just yet, even though the two games have been on my to-play list for a long time and I do have a PlayStation VR2 headset. I vastly prefer flatscreen gaming, so this 2D version might be a better fit for me.

Orpheus: To Hell and Back

Developers: StudioLoading, Kibou Entertainment, Alunite

Publisher: Alunite

Platform: Steam (already available on checks notes Game Boy?)

Price: $3

You don't see too many games being released as a physical Game Boy cartridge these days, though it does sometimes happen with Kickstarter projects (as is the case here). However, if you don't have an Analogue Pocket or another device that can run such a cartridge, you can still check out Orpheus: To Hell and Back as it arrived on Steam this week.

Here, you play as Orpheus as he attempts to scour the depths of hell to "rescue his beloved Eurydice." He's equipped with a magical lyre that can control enemy movements, so you can lure them into traps or make them fall asleep.

This looks super charming! I also love when a game uses music as a weapon. I wouldn't be surprised if the developers took some inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time here.

Teeto

Developer: Eat Pant Games

Publishers: Super Rare Originals, CouchPlay Interactive

Platforms: Steam (Windows; Steam Deck Verified), PS5, Switch, Switch 2

Price: $18, with a 20 percent launch discount

I have made no secret of how much I appreciate a great video game name, and Teeto is one of those. It's fun to say out loud. Try it. "Teeto!" It rolls right off the tongue. Developer Eat Pant Games has a great name as well.

Teeto is a 3D platformer that you can play solo or with a friend in co-op. One of the main tricks here is that you can absorb the traits of various objects, so you can take on the properties of a vine to swing across chasms, gain a flamethrower power or turn into a chair.

You can customize the titular blob and Nory the bunny with a variety of looks. There's a lucha libre get up that makes me want to try the game more than anything else I've seen so far. You'll also be rescuing creatures called Michaels. I adore that.

Best of all, according to a press release, two of the developers from the family-run studio got engaged in-game. They have a daughter who voices several characters in Teeto. My heart is now full.

Grapple Bear

Developers: HaviEgyJatek, ProkischDaniel

Publisher: HaviEgyJatek

Platform: Steam (Windows)

Price: $5, with a 10 percent discount until July 24

I like Grapple Dog very much, and that was enough for an entirely separate game called Grapple Bear to catch my interest. You play as a mama bear who is looking for her cub. The only way you can move is with a grapple hook that tethers to specific points in the environments. Some of those move as well and you'll often have to shift momentum quickly to survive.

The levels are very short. Many take just a few seconds to complete. Once you touch the level's flag (i.e. the goal), you'll still need to stay alive until it reaches the bottom of the flagpole.

This is billed as a competitive precision platformer. It has online leaderboards for each level. Along with 40-plus handcrafted levels, a new procedurally generated one becomes available each week, complete with its own leaderboard. The developers drew all of the visuals on paper before scanning and digitally coloring them. That helps Grapple Bear have a unique look.

I enjoyed what I've played of Grapple Bear so far, because I'm a sucker for grappling hooks and games that build movement around momentum. Once I finish the game, I can see myself going back to compete for faster times.