The cute VR platformer Moss and its sequel are heading to consoles

The popular VR game Moss and its sequel are coming to consoles and PCs in a bundle. Moss: The Forgotten Relic brings together Moss, Moss: Book II and the Twilight Garden DLC into a single package. Developer Polyarc says the games have been "beautifully enhanced and reimagined."

This was likely a necessity, given that VR games tend to play differently than traditional flat-screen titles. This is especially true in the case of Moss, which features a unique VR playstyle. In the VR versions, players control both a mouse named Quill and act as a God of sorts over the whole gameworld. The VR headset lets players look around every nook and cranny and take actions to impact the level.

The console and PC versions, on the other hand, seem more traditional. There's a camera system that follows the mouse avatar, though the trailer doesn't exactly explain how that works. The footage does show the player exhibiting similar God-like powers over levels, so that mechanic is still in place.

The developer promises new "handcrafted cutscenes" which is fun. There's also a new accessibility option that lets players skip difficult combat sections. This is great for people who just want to solve some puzzles, of which the games have many.

Moss: The Forgotten Relic comes out sometime this summer and will be available for PC via Steam, Switch, Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. We don't have a price just yet.

It's not often that VR games get ported to flat screens, but the reverse certainly isn't true. There are VR versions of Resident Evil games, Hitman games, No Man's Sky and Borderlands 2, among others.