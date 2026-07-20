Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leak teases thinner, brighter flagship smartwatch

We're just two days out from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, but that's still enough time for more leaks. This time it's the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which is set to be announced at the event. Evan Blass, who runs the Substack Leakmail, has published a slew of renderings depicting the new smartwatch.

We got a first look at the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 design earlier this month thanks to Android Headlines, but Leakmail's post includes new perspectives and specs. For instance, the leaked photos show an upgrade to an IP69K dust- and water-resistance rating, compared to the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra's IP68 rating. They also state that the new model is 12% thinner than its predecessor.

If the leak is accurate, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will come with an 800 mAh battery, up from 590 mAh on the 2025 model. The latest watch should also offer a much brighter display with up to 5,000 nits, a significant boost from 3,000 nits.

As for performance, Blass claims the watch will use the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, corroborating another leak from last week. According to a separate leak from Blass, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 will be powered by the same chip.

We'll have to wait until Wednesday to get confirmation — and price points — for Samsung's new flagship wearable.