xMEMS unveils super tiny cooling fan that fits inside smart glasses

If smart glasses had better cooling, it would be easier for them to sustain processor performance, record longer videos and generally improve wearer comfort. That's something xMEMS labs hopes to achieve by introducing the new XMC-1200, an active micro fan the company claims is the world's smallest.

Specifically engineered to fit inside a smart glasses temple arm, as well as inside AR and XR glasses, this tiny fan was built on xMEMS' µCooling platform. The XMC-1200 measures just 46mm², which makes it possible to integrate into tight spots. Paired with the company's Astra2 drive ASIC, the new micro fan draws just 70mW of power while reducing the temperature by up to 10 degrees C at a 1W thermal load.

xMEMS expects next-gen smart and AR glasses to deliver greater on-device AI performance in lightweight designs as heat dissipation improves. This, they believe, will become increasingly important as more demanding AI applications emerge. Advances in micro-cooling could help accelerate the adoption of smart glasses with see-through displays and on-device AI, enabling richer experiences.

xMEMS is best known for its speakers-on-a-chip that have been used in earbuds for a while. In August 2024, the company introduced a 1mm fan-on-a-chip that could put active cooling inside ultra-thin gadgets. Engineering samples of the new XMC-1200 are already available to qualified manufacturers and production readiness is targeted for Q4 2027. That means you could be getting slim smart glasses with the xMEMS tiny fan sometime in 2028.